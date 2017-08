Makueni — Two girls aged two and five years have died after eating loquat fruits at Wayona Village in Kibwezi sub-county in Makueni.

Area assistant chief Samuel Muthondwe told the media the two girls are among seven siblings who ate the fruits bought by their mother in Malili Market on Monday on her way from Nairobi.

One of the girls died Monday night at home while the second one died while undergoing treatment at Makindu hospital where a third girl is undergoing treatment with stomach pains.