Namibia: ACC Arrests Former Hardap Cro Boois

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) yesterday arrested the suspended Hardap Regional Council's chief regional officer Yvonne Boois on tender corruption charges.

ACC director-general Paulus Noa yesterday said Boois' arrest relates to the irregular awarding of tenders in the Hardap region while she was the council's accounting officer.

He said the prosecutor general decided that Boois and other senior council officials should be prosecuted on corruption charges which relate to the awarding of security tenders.

"After the investigations were completed, we forwarded them to the prosecutor general's office for a decision. They recommended that the implicated council officials should be prosecuted after it was found there was substantive evidence of corruption," said Noa.

He could not, however, confirm the arrests of other senior council officials.

"I can only confirm Boois' arrest. I have not yet been briefed about other arrests," the ACC director-general added.

The media reported in 2013 that when Boois was instructed to look for a security company to guard the regional council's headquarters and constituency offices, a firm of which she was a shareholder had tendered for the work.

The budgetary allocation for the guarding duties was N$90 000 per month. However, when the successful bidders were given letters of appointment, no rates were included.

Consequently, a situation emerged where the budget was overspent.

Furthermore, it was also reported that Boois was responsible for dividing a N$4 million education directorate security tender among 14 companies, resulting in overspending of N$ 5 million.

Boois had shares in one of the companies which won the tender, while her daughter owned the other company.