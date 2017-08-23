Namibia: Youth Group Calls for Peace At Land Conference

A YOUTH organisation yesterday appealed for peace during the land conference scheduled for next month.

The organisation named Hano, after its founders Steven Handura and Nocky Kaapehi, said the land conference should be seen as a platform to address critical issues, and not for land activists to hurl insults at each other.

Hano president Kaapehi said activists should not treat the land conference as an opportunity to prove who is wrong and who is right.

"The land conference will not be a success unless we have the same agenda. I, therefore, plead to all the land activists in the country to use a peaceful approach to solve land problems in Namibia," he said.

Kaapehi said government cannot resolve land issues on its own, and that all stakeholders needed to work together and not against one another.

"At the land conference, we need to go and sing the same song as we will be in the same choir. Policy changes, or legislative and constitutional reforms are not solutions without the commitment of decision-makers," he added.

According to Kaapehi, the land issue is sensitive and requires a peaceful approach.

"The land problems were inflicted and passed down to our government from colonisers. The land issues are beyond race in this country," he said.

There is a growing tendency, he said, of commercialising land.

"Numerous blacks own vast farms in Namibia. So, the focus should be less about pointing fingers," said Kaapehi.

He suggested that there be various approaches to address land challenges.

"We can, for instance, consider the number of hectares each farmer should own or acquire if the willing-buyer, willing-seller system is too slow," he said.