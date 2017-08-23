22 August 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Govt Pays Salini to Resume Operations

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Luqman Cloete

ITALIAN contractor Salini SpA is set to resume construction activities on the Neckartal Dam after government last week paid an outstanding N$129 million for work completed.

The company, which was awarded the N$2,4 billion tender to construct the Neckartal Dam near Keetmanshoop, last Tuesday suspended operations at the construction site for the second time this year because of delayed payments.

The company had in a circular dated 19 August informed its employees that "normal activities" were to resume yesterday. However, an employee told The Namibian that operations have not resumed as all workers who were sent on leave due to the suspended operations had not reported for duty yesterday.

The agriculture ministry's permanent secretary Abraham Nehemia yesterday said Salini had used a clause in the contract to pressure government by suspending operations over outstanding payments.

"Although a bit late, we have been paying them," he stated.

Nehemia blamed the delayed payments on government's cash flow problems.

The N$129 million was expected to be paid to Salini last week, but he declined to say whether government had fully settled all arrears.

The PS then referred The Namibian to Leopoldt Niipare, a director in the agriculture ministry, for more details about the delayed payments.

Although Niipare confirmed that outstanding dues were paid either last Friday or Saturday, he could not say whether it was a full or partial payment to Salini.

Namibia

Land Conference Must Address Ancestral Land - SWANU

FORMER SWANU president Rihupisa Kandando says the second national land conference must draw up long-lasting solutions to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.