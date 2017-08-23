Namibia: Govt Pays Salini to Resume Operations

ITALIAN contractor Salini SpA is set to resume construction activities on the Neckartal Dam after government last week paid an outstanding N$129 million for work completed.

The company, which was awarded the N$2,4 billion tender to construct the Neckartal Dam near Keetmanshoop, last Tuesday suspended operations at the construction site for the second time this year because of delayed payments.

The company had in a circular dated 19 August informed its employees that "normal activities" were to resume yesterday. However, an employee told The Namibian that operations have not resumed as all workers who were sent on leave due to the suspended operations had not reported for duty yesterday.

The agriculture ministry's permanent secretary Abraham Nehemia yesterday said Salini had used a clause in the contract to pressure government by suspending operations over outstanding payments.

"Although a bit late, we have been paying them," he stated.

Nehemia blamed the delayed payments on government's cash flow problems.

The N$129 million was expected to be paid to Salini last week, but he declined to say whether government had fully settled all arrears.

The PS then referred The Namibian to Leopoldt Niipare, a director in the agriculture ministry, for more details about the delayed payments.

Although Niipare confirmed that outstanding dues were paid either last Friday or Saturday, he could not say whether it was a full or partial payment to Salini.