Namibia: Six, Not 200 Nudo Members Joined Swapo - Jahanika

NUDO secretary general Meundju Jahanika yesterday accused the ruling party of lying about the number of members who defected last week.

Otjozondjupa Swapo regional coordinator Susan Hikopua last week announced that about 200 Nudo members had defected at Okamatapati.

In response, Jahanika said, "they were only six who left the party, and not 200 as reported."

"According to our leaders on the ground, only six members joined Swapo on 19 August," he reiterated.

Jahanika said it was not the first time that Hikopua had lied about Swapo receiving new members from opposition parties.

"The regional coordinator lied that around 300-plus Nudo members at Aminuis had joined Swapo. But at the end of the day, there were less than 10," he added.

According to Jahanika, democracy is about competition, and as democrats, Nudo accepts its members' verdict.

"We operate in a multi-party democratic environment where members move voluntarily from one political party to another, exercising their democratic rights," he said. Hikopua, however, made it clear yesterday that it was in fact 147 Nudo members who joined Swapo, and not the reported 200.

"I stand by our numbers, and confirm that 147 members joined the party from Nudo, while the rest had other commitments and could not be present on that day," she stated.