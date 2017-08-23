Namibia: Verdict Next Stage in Farmer's Murder Trial

THE verdict in the High Court trial of an Aranos area farmer facing a charge of murder after his wife died of a gunshot injury to the head more than seven years ago, is due to be delivered in November.

Judge Naomi Shivute postponed the delivery of her verdict in the trial of farmer Willem Barnard (64) to 24 November after closing arguments in the matter were concluded before her yesterday.

Barnard denied guilt on a charge of murder when his trial began in October 2014. In June this year, when he testified in his own defence, he told the judge that he loved his wife, Anette Barnard (55), and that he did not shoot her. He did not have any reason to kill his wife, and due to the use of alcohol and prescribed medication on the day before the incident, he also had no recollection of shooting her, Barnard said.

Barnard was charged with murder after his wife died of a gunshot injury to the head at his farm in the Aranos area during the night of 9 to 10 April 2010.

In his closing arguments on Friday last week, state advocate Cliff Lutibezi argued that Barnard should be convicted of murder, since circumstantial evidence placed before judge Shivute during the trial proved that he fired the shot that killed his wife.

The prosecution's evidence included testimony by Barnard's son-in-law, who told the court that Barnard told him during a drunken telephone conversation after midnight during the night of the incident that he had shot his wife.

In a lengthy address to the court on Barnard's behalf, defence counsel Louis Botes argued on Friday and yesterday that there was a reasonable possibility Mrs Barnard had shot herself. With such a possibility present, Barnard cannot be found guilty, he said. Botes argued that forensic scientist Paul Ludik, who testified as a state witness, told the court it was more probable than not that Mrs Barnard had pulled the trigger of the revolver with which she was shot in the head.

The presence of blood spatter and also gunshot residue on both her hands was an indication that there was a reasonable possibility that she had shot herself, the defence lawyer also argued.

However, if judge Shivute were to find that Barnard fired the fatal shot, he could not be held accountable for his actions, Botes continued. He said that would be because Barnard was in a severe state of intoxication at the time, and had also taken prescribed medication that affected him to such an extent that he would not have been able to distinguish between right and wrong.

He further argued that, given Barnard's state of intoxication that night, any alleged admissions made by him could not be regarded as reliable or admissible as evidence.

Barnard remains free on bail in an amount of N$20 000 while awaiting the verdict.