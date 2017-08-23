Namibia: Meatco Delivers Bull Prize to Top Farmer

This was said by a contented Esegiel Nguvauva, in an interview after the Meat Corporation of Namibia (Meatco) had delivered a N$40 000 Brahman bull to his farm in the Ovitoto area last Thursday.

Nguvauva is the Meatco Communal Producer of the Year for 2016, and according to the company's spokesperson Rosa Thobias, the bull was his overall prize.

In addition, the company also sponsored a billboard proclaiming his achievements which was also unveiled, at his Okomakuara village in the Omatako constituency last Thursday.

"Meatco bought the top-quality bull from a reputable farmer, a Mr Eckert, and it will improve the quality of my livestock," said a happy Nguvauva who was also voted the Top Regional Producer for Otjozondjupa and was one of the Top Five Producers - both awards in the communal slaughter category. These awards, which were announced in May this year, were based on loyalty to the company determined by the merit points the farmers accumulated, the quality of all animals slaughtered and the number of animals sent for slaughter.

According to Thobias, the other producers won various monetary prizes including vouchers to buy inputs.

She said the Commercial Producer of the Year, Dirk Matthysen Uys was taken on a four-day exposure trip to the United Kingdom, one of Meacto's export destinations for beef.

As communal farming is characterized by sharing of resources by farmers, Nguvauva said his prized bull will be kept in a small camp to prevent it from roaming all over the place and mixing with all breeds of cattle in the area. He attributed his success to hard work and team work with his wife Ursula Nguvauva and their two workers as well as the huge financial resources he poured into the farming venture.

"As a farmer you must periodically vaccinate the livestock, supplement the natural grazing with licks and fodder, especially during the dry season and always be there to make timely interventions instead of leaving everything to the workers.

"Farming is a business, and it needs constant supervision to succeed. You must feel its beat," he said.

He said the biggest challenge the community faces is that Ovitoto is mountainous and therefore the grazing area is limited. To make matters worse, it is sandwiched betweeen commercial farms making the expansion of the communal area very difficult.

"Ovitoto is small and has a small carrying capacity. In addition it is drought-prone. Ironically no one can tell the next farmer how many cattle to keep which can lead to overgrazing."

Nguvauva singled out wealthy and influential people who fenced off large tracts communal land as one of the biggest headaches communal farmers have to contend with.

During the rainy season they graze their cattle in the communal pastures then drive them into the fenced off camps during the dry periods when the communal grazing has been depleted, depriving others of the pastures, he said.

"We end up as if we are farming in corridors because of the fencing," he complained, and expressed hope that the matter will be addressed at the coming second national land conference.

"At this rate the young generation will have nowhere to set up homes and start farming because of this illegal fencing of communal areas.

He advised other communal farmers to work and share ideas with neighbours and treat livestock farming as a business instead of seeing cattle as a status symbol.