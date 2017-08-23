Botswana: Mecury Dip Due to Cold Front

Gaborone — The recent drop in temperatures experienced mostly in the southern parts of the country has been attributed to the passage of a cold front over the southern parts of Southern Africa.

In an interview on Monday, principal meteorologist at the Department of Meteorological Services, Mr Charles Molongwane said this resulted in cold dry air being drawn inland from the Atlantic Ocean.

The cold air, Mr Molongwane said, reached Botswana from Thursday (August 17) last week, resulting in a drop in temperatures, which was significant in the southern parts of the country.

He said the lowest minimum temperature recorded was -4 Degrees Celsius recorded at the Werda Meteorological Station on August 18.

He noted that the lowest maximum temperatures recorded from August 19 to August 20 were between 18 and 21 Degrees Celsius, with the Good Hope Meteorological Station recording the lowest maximum temperature of 18 Degrees Celsius on August 19 and 20 respectively.

Mr Molongwane, however, pointed out that temperatures were expected to normalise soon.

"We occasionally expect cold spells during the month of August as it happened last week, but since we are entering summer from next month we expect normal temperatures to prevail," he stated.

He said it was worth noting that this year's winter was relatively mild as was forecasted by the department.

However, Mr Molongwane said there was a possibility of temperatures dropping again on August 23, but hastened to point out that only the south western tip of Kgalagadi District would experience the drop.

He said the wind that would be blowing from the south would be the main cause of the drop in temperatures, adding that Bokspits and Middlepits would be the most affected.

On the outlook for the next rainfall season, Mr Molongwane said the forecast would be officially released on August 30.

Source : BOPA