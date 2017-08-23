Botswana: Shortage of Water in Mokgware to Be Addressed

Palapye — Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) is working round the clock to address shortage of water in Mokgware.

Addressing councillors during the ongoing Palapye Sub-council meeting, Palapye Administrative Authority chairperson, Mr Lesedi Phuthego said the Mogome Water Treatment Plant, which supplies Mokgware, has not been able to supply water to the village due to low pressure.

He said funds have been secured for the installation of a booster station to enable water to reach Mokgware.

Furthermore, he raised concern that the Patikwane wellfield boreholes and pipeline were vandalised by individuals for livestock watering.

"I advise the perpetrators to desist from such deeds forthwith lest stern measures will be instituted against them," he said.

He noted that the demand for portable water in Palapye has increased, and that there was need to refurbish and expand the Palapye Water Treatment Works.

He said in the meantime, a 20 mega litre concrete reservoir was being constructed to increase storage in Palapye.

Regarding the Lotsane Irrigation Project, Mr Phuthego said 450 hactares had been allocated for the project.

He said a major investor had been allocated 350 hactares of land while the remaining 100 hactares would be advertised.

He said the plot had been fenced and water connected, but that only 188 hactares had been cleared and de-stumped.

In addition, he said the Mahibitswane Waste Water Project, located 10km north east of Palapye, would use effluent water to irrigate crops.

He said the project had been allocated 29 hactares of which 25 had already been allocated to beneficiaries, and that the remaining four hactares would be used for infrastructure development.

On other issues, he said of the four cluster fencing group projects in the sub-district, three had been completed namely Maunatlala, Mogapinyana and Topisi while the Tamasane cluster fence construction was ongoing.

He said the Radisele and GooTitau/Goo Sekgweng clusters had applied for funding.

He said the Mokokwana and Lesenepole clusters were awaiting mapping. BOPA

