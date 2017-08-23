Gaborone — Botswana 400 metre runner Baboloki 'Hurricane' Thebe said missing the Diamond League finals after sustaining a grade two rectus femoris tear was a serious setback in his athletics career.

Thebe sustained an injury during the IAAF World Championships in the relay team, and the ultrasound confirmed that there was approximate 1.5-1.7cm tear midway up left rectus femoris.

It also revealed some previous scar tissue from an old injury at the distal end of the rectus femoris and it was therefore recommended that Thebe's recovery should include an emphasis on focusing on the injury and the injury sustained last year.

However, according to the report an athlete with a grade two strain will generally undergo a healing time 10 days to six weeks, hence Thebe will not make it to the Diamond League finals scheduledfor tomorrow.

On Monday Thebe went to his Face book page and wrote "reality has sunk in. No Diamond League final for me, after working so very hard to qualify. Sometimes don't be deceived by my smile, cos behind it, there is pain and agony, but it is well, God has great plans for me," he said

He however said in an interview that a lot had happened in his career, but missing the Diamond League finals had hurt him hard.

"This was my first full Diamond League circuit, and I have worked very hard hence I am currently occupying position one in the 400 metres, with 35 points. That alone is an indication that I wanted the finals very badly," he said.

Furthermore, he said it was every athlete's dream to line up in the finals, adding that he was cognisant that injuries were part of the game and no athlete had control over them.

"I will watch the finals from the comfort of my couch. Is that what I wanted? No, my desire was to be on Zurich track competing with other top athletes, like Isaac Makwala, and Stephen Gardiner," he said.

Thebe is at the top of the log after accumulating 35 points. He had a very smooth circuit given that he finished on position two at Eugene and in Oslo he took position one while at Stockholm and Lausanne he scooped position two and got position three in Monaco.

Athletics pundits were of the view that he had a great opportunity to finish in top three in the finals where the winner will be crowned the Diamond League champion.

However, University of Botswana sport psychology, sociology of sport and track and field lecturer, Dr Tshepang Tshube said he equated Thebe missing of the diamond final to a major loss in life. And like any other loss, it is hurtful and sad.

He said the athlete had to mourn it but also consider the fact that he did 'exceptionally' well at the just ended World Championship.

"This may be an opportunity for him to end the season early, rest and get more time to prepare for the next season," he said.

Source : BOPA