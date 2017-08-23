22 August 2017

Botswana: Government Resuscitates Lobu Farm

By Aobakwe Molefhi

Lobu — Vice President, Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi has urged all stakeholders to ensure that Lobu Farm produces desirable results that will benefit the nation.

He said this at a four-day workshop that started on Monday at Lobu Farm, a government owned entity that was established in 1978.

The ranch, which is situated south west of Tsabong in the Kgalagadi District, is basically for smallstock production and breeding.

He pointed out that the meeting was meant to find solutions to make the farm productive, as it has been underutilised for many years.

The Vice President told the gathering that they must make sure that after deliberations, the farm would be a shining example of Africa in producing first class products and education.

Mr Masisi urged all to put their expertise to good use and think along the lines of innovation and technology to be able to pull through.

He stressed the need to increase livestock per hectorage, adding that it was for that reason that research must be prioritised to increase production.

"This farm must become a beehive of activities such as hosting internships, attachés and Poverty Eradication beneficiaries among others," he said.

He observed that there were untapped opportunities in the farm and therefore it was paramount to revolutionise it so that it became an engine of by-products of smallstock including breeding.

The vice President said after everything had fallen into place, there must be out stations to enable farmers to replicate what was happening at Lobu.

For his part, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Mr Patrick Ralotsia pointed out that if all stakeholders could work as a unit and practice proper agricultural practices, many people would be employed, thereby greatly reducing unemployment scourge in the country.

He reiterated the Vice President's words that everything could be possible if academic excellence was coupled with passion.

Other speakers said passionate farmers local authorities should come aboard for the farm to become what it was meant to be.

