23 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: IEBC Officer Under Probe for Demanding Forms 34A From Agents

Tagged:

Related Topics

Machakos — Machakos County Directorate of Criminal Investigation detectives are interrogating an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officer for allegedly demanding copies of form 34As from party agents.

The IEBC officer from Mavoko Constituency in the just concluded General Election was nabbed by detectives who laid a trap on Monday in Mlolongo Town after he repeatedly 'demanded' agents of Maendeleo Chap Chap Party surrender copies of the forms they signed after tallying the poll results.

Winfred Mwenza, an agent of MCC-P, said that she received an unexpected call on Saturday and the suspect kept pushing her to surrender the poll documents but she reported the matter to the police who laid a trap on the suspect.

The fate of the suspect in custody will be known in the next five days, according to the County Directorate of Criminal Investigations Officer, Jonah Kirui.

The suspect was first detained at Mlolongo Police Station where he was interrogated by CID officers before being transferred to Machakos Town where he was further questioned by a multi-agency team.

"I want to confirm to you that we have the suspect, who was arrested yesterday in Mlolongo by CID officers after a complaint was launched by agents of Maendeleo Chap Chap Party," he said.

Kenya

Obama's Power Africa Initiative Falling Short of Goal

A new report on Barack Obama's main legacy project for Africa shows it is falling short of his original goal of bringing… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.