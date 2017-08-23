Kenya: IEBC Officer Under Probe for Demanding Forms 34A From Agents

Machakos — Machakos County Directorate of Criminal Investigation detectives are interrogating an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officer for allegedly demanding copies of form 34As from party agents.

The IEBC officer from Mavoko Constituency in the just concluded General Election was nabbed by detectives who laid a trap on Monday in Mlolongo Town after he repeatedly 'demanded' agents of Maendeleo Chap Chap Party surrender copies of the forms they signed after tallying the poll results.

Winfred Mwenza, an agent of MCC-P, said that she received an unexpected call on Saturday and the suspect kept pushing her to surrender the poll documents but she reported the matter to the police who laid a trap on the suspect.

The fate of the suspect in custody will be known in the next five days, according to the County Directorate of Criminal Investigations Officer, Jonah Kirui.

The suspect was first detained at Mlolongo Police Station where he was interrogated by CID officers before being transferred to Machakos Town where he was further questioned by a multi-agency team.

"I want to confirm to you that we have the suspect, who was arrested yesterday in Mlolongo by CID officers after a complaint was launched by agents of Maendeleo Chap Chap Party," he said.