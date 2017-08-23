23 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kisumu Youth Burn Kenyatta Banner

By Rushdie Oudia

Police on Wednesday dispersed youths in Kisumu after they chased away workers erecting a banner with President Uhuru Kenyatta's portrait near Jubilee market.

The youth set the banner on fire before the police lobbed teargas canisters to disperse them as they had blocked Kisumu-Nairobi Road.

Motorists plying that route had to divert to other alternatives after the crowd became hostile, chanting 'Uhuru must go' and 'No Raila no peace'.

"We are still hurt, they should wait for the case to be determined first before he is congratulated. All they are doing is provoking us," said a resident, Mr Zablon Awilo.

Mr John Oketch, another resident said the billboard was meant to provoke National Super Alliance supporters as they await the hearing and ruling of the Supreme Court on an election petition filed by opposition leader Raila Odinga.

"There is a case challenging (President) Uhuru's win in court, why is his banner being placed here yet this region is yet to heal from a denied victory," said Mr Oketch.

Mr Oketch said it was illegal for the banner to be put up while the electoral agency had ordered all campaign material to be pulled down.

"It seems some people are above the law, if they can go against orders by IEBC," said Mr Oketch.

