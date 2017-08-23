Three Zimbabweans were arrested at Beitbridge border post in possession of heroin worth R2m, police said on Wednesday.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday night by the police at border post for possession of heroin.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the suspects were trying to smuggle 10.25kg in a cargo truck.

"Members of the South African Police Service and the South African Revenue Services were busy with the normal routine at the border post when the truck was directed to the cargo scanner," said Ngoepe.

It was at this point that the scanner detected the drugs hidden under the bed compartment of the truck.

The substance tested positive for heroin.

Three suspects aged 32, 36 and 41 will face charges relating to possession and intent to deal.

The suspects will appear in Musina Magistrate Court soon.

Source: News24