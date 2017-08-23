22 August 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Solidarity Over Justice - the Ties That Bind South Africa and Zimbabwe

What would have happened if the South African government had not granted immunity from prosecution to Zimbabwe's First Lady Grace Mugabe for allegedly assaulting 20-year-old South African model Gabrielle Engels in Sandton last week? By PETER FABRICIUS.

Had Grace Mugabe not been granted immunity, would her equally irascible husband, President Robert Mugabe, have thrown his toys out the cot, evicted South Africa's diplomats and business people, cut of all commerce and isolated South Africa in the region? Or would he have had to swallow his hurt pride, knowing how entirely dependent tiny and ailing Zimbabwe is on its giant neighbour for economic survival?

Experts differ on this.

Most analysts believe Minister of International Relations and Co-operation Maite Nkoana-Mashabane had no choice but to let Grace get off scot free.

Chris Landsberg, professor of African diplomacy and foreign policy at the University of Johannesburg, told Radio 702 that preventing Grace Mugabe from going home last weekend and charging her would have dropped an "unbelievable ton of diplomatic bricks" on South Africa.

The "cantankerous" President Robert Mugabe would have stopped at nothing to "humiliate, embarrass, cut ties, recall his ambassador to South Africa," Landsberg said. Mugabe would have mobilised his allies among...

