South Africa: Flu-Struck Cloete Sidelined for Bulls Clash

Pumas coach Brent Janse van Rensburg had to change his winning formula when he named his team to face the Blue Bulls for Friday night's Currie Cup clash at Mbombela Stadium.

Most of the starting heroes that defeated the Griquas in Kimberley have all been rewarded with starting spots.

His hand was forced however with star flanker Chris Cloete down with flu.

Cloete has been placed on the bench with Thembelani Bholi moving up to the starting XV.

There are also changes to the bench with Kobus Marais replacing Sias Ebersohn and either Cloete or Brian Shabangu replacing him.

The Pumas are eager to continue their winning ways in front of their home crowd.

The Pumas have to turn the clock back to 2010 when they scored their only win in Nelspruit - by a single point, 22-21 - over the Bulls.

They have since lost four Currie Cup encounters at Mbombela Stadium against the Bulls.

Kick-off for Friday night's clash is scheduled for 19:00.

Teams:

Pumas

15 Gerrit Smith, 14 JP Lewis, 13 Jerome Pretorius, 12 Hennie Skorbinski (captain), 11 Ruwellyn Isbell, 10 Justin van Staden, 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Francois Kleinhans, 7 Lambert Groenewald, 6 Thembelani Bholi, 5 Hugo Kloppers, 4 Stefan Willemse, 3 Pieter Scholtz, 2 Mark Pretorius 1 Kwezi Mona

Substitutes: 16 Frank Herne, 17 De-Jay Terblanche, 18 Cameron Lindsay, 19 Chris Cloete/Brian Shabangu, 20 Willie Engelbrecht, 21 Reynier van Rooyen, 22 Kobus Marais

Blue Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Jamba Ulengo, 13 Dries Swanepoel, 12 JT Jackson, 11 Kefentse Mahlo, 10 Tony Jantjies, 9 Andre Warner, 8 Nic de Jager (captain), 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Boom Prinsloo, 5 Ruben van Heerden, 4 Abongile Nonkontwana, 3 Conraad van Vuuren, 2 Jan-Henning Campher, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

Substitutes: 16 Edgar Marutllule, 17 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 18 Clyde Davids, 19 Jano Venter, 20 Piet van Zyl, 21 Marnitz Boshoff, 22 Johnny Kotze

