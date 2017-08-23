Nigeria: Police Hunt Criminals With Crime Reporting APP

In furtherance of efforts to curb insecurity across the country, the Nigeria Police under the leadership of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, has partnered with leading technology firms to develop and deploy an innovative mobile app, Hawk Eye.

Hawk Eye is a mobile app that will allow users to report crimes anonymously to the Police by video, voice or text. It was developed by Lagos based tech firm, Web Assets Nigeria Limited, in partnership with U.S. based tech firms BBGN&K, and tech giant Microsoft, along with the active collaboration of the Nigeria Police. The solution provides key technologies such as facial recognition and KPI's (Key Performance Indicators).

Speaking ahead of the launch in Abuja, the Chief Executive Officer, Web Assets, Kayode Aladesuyi, noted that Security of life and property is an indispensable ingredient for national growth and development.

According to Aladesuyi, "Hawk Eye is a demonstration of the commitment of the Nigerian Police to work in partnership with communities and the Nigerian public to continue to improve the security situation across the country."

Hawk Eye is a revolutionary technology because of the enterprise tools it provides police to respond, address and manage crimes reported, he added.On the working of the app, Aladesuyi explained that the app is part of a comprehensive security solution that involves the equipping of patrol vehicles with Mobile Device Terminals, providing performance management, data as decision tools and the revamping of the police command and control centres. Essentially, the Nigeria Police, provided with the right resources can now provide effective and efficient response to crimes reported by citizens.

He explained that with Hawk Eye, citizens are empowered as source of human intelligence in the fight against crimes such as kidnapping, terrorism, robbery, human trafficking etc. The system is expected to enhance the community policing plan recently announced by the government to improve security in the country. The project is managed by DIG ICT, Foluso Adebanjo, of the Nigeria Police Force. All reporting is ANONYMOUS, as the app does not identify nor capture the information of the person filing the report.

Citizens can download the Hawk Eye Crime Reporting app for free, select crime type to be reported, capture image, video or call for help. The system uses GPS location services on the user's mobile phone to identify user's location for immediate police response.

The System is now available for reporting by citizens in FCT and coming to Lagos in September, with roll out planned for other States.Hawk Eye is available in English and Native languages (English, Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba and Pidgin).