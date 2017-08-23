23 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Group Rebukes Fani-Kayode

By Ifeanyi-Obi Ikechukwu

The Buhari Media Support group (BMSG) has cautioned a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, for his "vitriolic attack on the person of President Muhammadu Buhari."

A statement signed by the chairman of the group, Austin Braimoh, and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, said utterances of the former minister had the potentials of creating division among various groups in the country.

According to the group, "It is regrettable that after the president delivered a speech to rally round the whole country for peaceful growth and development, an unpatriotic Nigerian like Fani-Kayode is busy fanning the embers of division.

"His divisive write-ups and utterances have done a great harm to the country and Nigerians are sick and tired of his unpatriotic approach to national issues," it said.

The group, therefore, advised Fani-Kayode to "relocate to Ghana and complete his rehabilitation programme so as to give Nigerians a chance to move on as one indivisible entity."

