22 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Final Marikana Dockets Handed Over to the NPA - IPID

Tagged:

Related Topics

The final outstanding dockets investigating the 72 police officers involved in the killing of 34 miners during the Marikana Massacre was resubmitted to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.

IPID investigations into August 16 killings were handed over to the NPA in April, but was sent back to IPID "with queries," the police watch dog unit's spokesperson Moses Dlamini said.

"The matter is now in the hands of the NPA, which will decide whether or not anyone should be charged and if so, what charges should be brought against those implicated."

On Thursday, News24 reported not one of the 72 police officers have faced legal prosecution for their actions, five years after the massacre occurred.

READ HERE: Not one police officer prosecuted yet for involvement in Marikana - NPA

At the time, NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku told News24 that the authority was still awaiting dockets from IPID.

He said investigations surrounding the two miners killed on August 13 are at an "advanced stage".

"Prosecutors will decide in due course whether any person(s) should be prosecuted in respect of the matter."

In total, 47 people died in the violent protest at the Lonmin Mine in Marikana, including four security guards and two police officers.

Miners demanded that their pay be increased to R12 500 per month, a near tripling of their salaries at the time.

Source: News24

South Africa

20 Prisoners Escape in Daring Armed Ambush

About 20 awaiting trial prisoners have escaped after a group of armed men ambushed their vehicle while en route to… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.