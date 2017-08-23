South Africa: Death Toll At Glebelands Hostel Up to 93

Yet another person, believed to be a former peace committee member at the infamous Glebelands Hostel, was shot and killed on Tuesday evening.

Police on Wednesday confirmed that they were investigating a case of murder after a 38-year-old man was killed, bringing the death toll at the hostel to 93.

"It is alleged that the man was at Glebelands hostel yesterday at 21:00 when he was allegedly shot and killed by unknown suspects," police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

Zwane said police were still ascertaining the motive for the shooting.

"We appeal to the residents to work together with the police in fighting crime at [the] hostel and report any criminal activities to the police."

Zwane did not confirm if the matter was related to the peace committee, but said police were "working day and night doing patrols in the area".

He urged residents to make use of a satellite police station in the area.

When asked to officially confirm the death toll at the hostel, Zwane said: "Unfortunately, we are in no position to provide you with crime statistics as it remains the prerogative of the minister of police."

Community activist Vanessa Burger, who recently testified at the Moerane Commission on political killings, said the victim was believed to be the former secretary of Block 50 at the hostel. She said the death toll was now at a staggering 93 people.

The hostel was under the spotlight during the commission after many came forward describing the hostel as a hot bed for hitmen.

Source: News24