23 August 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Zuma's ANC - a Safe Haven for the Corrupt, Compromised and Unethical

analysis By Judith February

The outcome of the most recent motion of no confidence has left President Jacob Zuma both reeling and seething. He remains in office but the crown rests uneasily.

It's no surprise that President Jacob Zuma did what he does best and almost immediately headed to his KwaZulu-Natal stronghold where he spoke at an ANC Youth League cadres' forum in uPhongolo.

It's the heartland of his support and where he feels most comfortable, so he was able to speak with confidence and lash out against those who voted against him. He then went on to quote s25 of the ANC constitution that prohibits members from collaborating with "counter-revolutionary forces". What, in a constitutional democracy, is a counter-revolutionary force? Zuma was clearly referring to ANC MPs who exercised their conscience. The paranoia comes seeping through. At the same gathering in KwaZulu-Natal he told the crowd, in reference to the #GuptaLeaks emails, "Can't I have friends? I'm told there are also emails but I'm also waiting to see if any talk about me. I haven't seen a Zuma email."

This is perhaps an unsurprising comment since this is a president who has personally enriched himself at the public expense and has repeatedly shown...

