23 August 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Fani-Kayode Insists On Buhari's Resignation, Says the Lord Has Spoken Using Rats, Like He Did to Balam Using Donkey

Photo: Vanguard
Femi Fani-Kayode.
By Nwafor Sunday

The former minister for Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has maintained his ground on the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari, who came back to Nigeria on the 19th of August after attending to his health challenge in London.

Fani-Kayode who wrote via his tweeter handle that the president should resign, noting that the Lord has spoken through rats just like he spoke to the biblical Balam through donkey.

Recall that the SSA to president Buhari, Mr. Garbar Shehu, yesterday said that rats entered and destroyed some valuables in the president's office, therefore Buhari should work from his office at home.

See fani-Kayodes tweets:

1.Many years ago the Lord used a donkey to speak to the biblical Balam. Today He has used a rat to speak to @MBuhari. Praise God!

-- Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) August 23, 2017

2.@MBuhari got the message: yesterday he fled from his rat-infested office and today he has cancelled the weekly FEC meeting. Baba resign!

-- Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) August 23, 2017

