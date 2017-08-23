22 August 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Gauteng Education MEC Proposes Drug Testing for High School Entrants

analysis By Bheki C. Simelane

If Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has his way, pupils would be tested for drug use before they are admitted to high school. Lesufi raised the proposal this week amid heightened drug-related and violent incidents that plague South Africa's schools. By BHEKI C SIMELANE.

Early this year Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi described the drug situation in the country's schools as a "crisis". The MEC noted then that in the previous year, 2016, the axe had fallen on 17 learners who were found in possession of various drugs. "We are worse hit," Lesufi said then.

Lesufi was particularly concerned about the safety of teachers as drug use by pupils also threatened their safety. Teachers in one of the most affected schools in Lenasia expressed their fear in particular after the lunch break because many pupils returned for the afternoon classes high on drugs.

While drug use in schools threatens the safety of both teachers and learners, the department also noted that addicted pupils damage and steal school infrastructure in order to feed their habit. And, the department has apparently missed the opportunity to nip the drug scourge in the bud.

When asked on Monday if teachers would also be subjected...

