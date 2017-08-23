Nigeria: Minister Conducts Major Reorganisation of Nigerian Aviation Agencies (Full List)

Nigeria's Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has approved the appointment, promotion and redeployment of top management staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA.

According to a circular issued by the Ministry of Transportation on Tuesday, Farouk Umar was confirmed as substantive Director of Safety Electronics and Engineering Service while Gabriel Akpen was elevated to Director of Operations.

The Directorates of Human Resources and Administration have equally been merged, with former General Manager, Customer Services/Servicom, Maira Bashir, taking over as Director of Human Resources and Administration.

The statement explained further that Umoh Aniefiok, formerly of the Finance and Accounts Department at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has been redeployed to NAMA as Director of Finance and Accounts while Khalid Emele is to head the Public Affairs Department of the agency as General Manager.

Also, newly appointed are three Deputy General Managers to anchor some strategic units in the agency.

They include Kaosarat Fawehinmi, DGM, Project Management Office, PMO; Bajie Abang, DGM, Security Unit and Obioma Solomon, DGM, Industrial Relations and Discipline.

Similarly, in a statement Tuesday, the Managing Director of NAMA, Fola Akinkuotu, said the postings by the minister were to "reposition and streamline NAMA towards enhanced productivity and to ensure that all projects and programmes of the agency are properly executed."

Mr. Akinkuotu, who held a brief session with the management team, thanked all staff of the agency for their continued support just as he charged incoming appointees to ensure service excellence and efficiency within the system.

The NAMA boss also enjoined them to ensure compliance with all government directives particularly the recent Executive Orders.