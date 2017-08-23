Nigeria: We Can't Condone 30% Drug Addicts As Teachers - Bagudu

Birnin Kebbi — Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has tasked the leadership of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) to take steps against increasing cases of fake and drug addicted teachers in the state and the country.

The governor while receiving the leadership of the NUT who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi, said it would be difficult for the state to move forward if it must use its limited resources to pay people who were not doing anything.

He said, "We can't have a sound educational system where 30 percent of the teachers are fake, neither can we have a sound educational system where 30 percent of the teachers are drug addicts."

Bagudu enjoyed the NUT leadership to join government and other stakeholders in the education sector to raise education standard in the state. "Don't only use your advocacy to advance knowledge but use it on how the society should be," he said.

Earlier in his speech, the national chairman of the NUT, comrade Mike Aloba Olukoya who was in Kebbi for the meeting of state chairmen of the NUT, said the union would continue to partner with the state government to promote education in Kebbi State.