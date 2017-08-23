Nigeria: Justice Ademola - NJC Seeks Appeal Court Order to Continue Probe

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has appealed the judgment of a Federal High Court in Abuja stopping the investigation of Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the court over alleged corruption.

Justice John Tsoho had in July ruled that the NJC has no powers to investigate Justice Ademola since the author of the petition against him had withdrawn it.

But the NJC in the appeal, which was filed before the Appeal Court in Abuja on August 14, is seeking an order setting aside the judgment of the court, which barred the council from continuing its investigation of the Federal High Court judge.

In one of the grounds of the appeal, NJC contends that it has the constitutional powers to set up panel to investigate all judicial officers, adding that Justice Ademola was summoned based on the Judicial Discipline Regulations.

Justice Ademola, who is among the eight judges arrested in a raid by the Department of State Services (DSS) in October 2016, was on April 5 discharged and acquitted by an FCT High Court.