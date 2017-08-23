Nigeria: 89 CSOs Want 15% of Budget Devoted to Health

Eighty-nine Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have urged the Federal Government to devote 15 per cent of the nation's total budget to fund health.

The CSOs said Nigeria's 52 years average life expectancy, which is lower than 61 of Ghana and South Africa's 57 years among others, was unacceptable.

This is contained in the Health Sector Medium Term Sector Strategies (MTSS) 2018-2020, a Memorandum from CSOs working in the health sector and formally presented yesterday in Abuja.

The report presented on behalf of others by the Lead Director of the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) Barrister Eze Onyekpere, said the prevalence of infectious diseases remains high largely due to inadequate funding and which make Nigeria ranks poorly on incidence of tuberculosis (128 of 138 countries) and prevalence of HIV (123 of 138 countries), apart from the under-five child mortality standing at 89 deaths per 1000 live births, a level far above the target of 64 deaths per 100 live births set in the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He said that the MTSS/MTEF 2018-2020 is an opportunity to reverse the nation's dwindling health provision.