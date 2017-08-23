23 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: NOA Urges Labour to Speak Against Hate Speech

By Latifat Opoola

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on the Labour movement in Nigeria to speak up against the rising trend in hate speeches in the country.

Director General of NOA, Garba Abari, made the call when he received the leadership of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCON) led by the Secretary General, Comrade Alade Lawal, in his office, a statement by the agency's head of press, Paul Odenyi, said.

Abari noted that Nigeria is passing through a critical challenge caused by its own citizens, adding that this challenge can only be solved by citizens themselves.

He said the right to unionize is an inalienable right in any democracy, pledging the agency's support for ASCON and the entire labour movement in Nigeria.

Speaking earlier, ASCON secretary general said the visit was part of its efforts towards achieving its objective of unionizing senior civil servants in NOA on Grade Level 7 and above.

