South Africa: Shucks! Cops Sniff Out R10 Million Stash of Perlemoen in Cape Town House

Two men were arrested after police officers discovered perlemoen (abalone) in a house in Cape Town with an estimated street value of R10m, Western Cape police said on Wednesday.

The officers received information from residents and went to investigate the house in Blackheath on Tuesday night, said Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

Photos showed the rows of perlemoen stacked on trays in a room and surrounded by fans.

The men, aged 24 and 31, would appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court on Friday.

