Nigeria/Cameroon: Mikel Obi, Ighalo Return As Rohr Picks 23 for Cameroon Tie

Super Eagles' Manager, Gernot Rohr yesterday recalled Skipper John Obi Mikel, Odion Ighalo and Leon Balogun for the back-to-back Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon.

Nigeria will host the Indomitable Lions in Uyo on September 2 and travel to Yaoundé for the reverse leg four days later.Mikel and Balogun have not featured in the team since the 3-1 defeat of Algeria due to injury, while Ighalo was overlooked by the coaches, but the trio have been recalled for the game, while Israel-based striker, Anthony Nwakaeme, is getting his first look in into the team.

Chelsea's Victor Moses, who missed the Nations Cup qualifier against South Africa due to injury, is also back to the squad, but his club mate, Kenneth Omeruo is among seven players placed on standby.

Other players on standby are Uche Agbo (Standard Liege, Belgium); Henry Onyekuru (Anderlecht FC, Belgium); Kenneth Omeruo (Chelsea FC, England); Aaron Samuel (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Alhassan Ibrahim (Akwa United); Stephen Eze (FC IfeanyiUbah); and Ifeanyi Ifeanyi (Akwa United).

According to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the seven players have on standby would be contacted to move to camp if any of the original 23 is unable to join the team for whatever reason.

The full squad is made up of the usual suspects, including goalkeepers Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Dele Alampasu.To vie for positions in the defence are William Troost-Ekong (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Abdullahi Shehu (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag, The Netherlands); Elderson Echiejile (Sivasspor FC, Turkey); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); and Ola Aina (Hull City, England).

Skipper Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda, China); Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense, Portugal); John Ogu (Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Israel) and Mikel Agu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey) are the midfielders invited for the games, while the forwards are Ahmed Musa (Leicester City, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Odion Ighalo (Chang Chun-Yatai, China); Victor Moses (Chelsea FC, England); and Anthony Nwakaeme (Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Israel).

The Super Eagles are top of Africa's 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Group B with six points, after wins over Zambia and Algeria in their first two matches, while the Lions lie second with only two points following 1-1 draws with Algeria and Zambia.