Kenya: EACC Warns Newly Elected Leaders Over Graft

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has asked newly elected leaders to uphold integrity and put measures to curb mismanagement of public resources.

Ms Sophia Lepuchirit, the EACC vice-chairperson said corruption is still a big challenge in the country.

She asked Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho to review the operations of the county.

Ms Lepuchirit said Mr Joho and his deputy William Kingi had committed to upholding integrity by signing the leadership and integrity code before Justice Weldon Korir.

Speaking during Mr Joho's swearing in ceremony on Monday, Ms Lepuchirit also said that subscribing to the leadership and integrity code was a demonstration that Mr Joho would shun corruption.

TRANSPARENCY

"It is a promise that he will discharge his leadership responsibilities in a way that will ensure transparency, accountability, efficiency and effectiveness in management of public affairs," she added.

She further pledged to support the county government for good governance.

"The commission will give all the necessary support to the county government to enable you to succeed so as to benefit Mombasa residents and Kenyans," she said.

All state officers elected in the 2017 General Election including President, Deputy President, Senators, Members of the National Assembly, Governors, Deputy Governors and

Members of County Assembly are required to sign and commit to the leadership and integrity code.