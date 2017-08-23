Photo: David Kau.

Renowned South African comedian, David Kau, has promised fireworks in his first show in Lesotho in 19 years on 8 September at Victory Hall in Moshoeshoe II.

"Maseru, Lesotho, it has been years since I have been there, basically my second time ever doing a show there in 19 years," Kau said this week on social media.

"You are my first stop for my new one man show, Half Man Half Comic, #Hauweng (lets go) 8 September Victory Hall, #Comedylife #Metlae (jokes). Kea Leboha (Thank you)."

The Kroonstad-born comedian began his career in 1998 when he performed his first one-man show, The Zrainbow Nation Tour, as part of his Performer's Diploma in Speech and Drama at the University of Cape Town, South Africa.

Later that year, he was the first black and only stand-up comedian on the lineup of the Smirnoff Comedy Festival in Cape Town.

His popularity grew in 2004 through his SABC comedy sketch, Pure Monate Show, which he produced alongside fellow comedian, Kagiso Lediga.

They recruited the likes of Tshepo Mogale, Roni Modimola, Joey Rasdien, Chris Forrest, Riaad Moosa, David Kibuuka, Loyiso Gola and Kim Engelbrecht.

Kau has made appearances several television shows and films such as The Phat Joe Show, Taxi Ride, Bunny Chow, Gums and Noses and Blitzpatrollie.

He is one South African top comedians brought to Lesotho by local comedian, Bofihla "Lilaphalapha" Neko.

Speaking to the Weekender this week, Lilaphalapha said that he was on a mission to transform local comedy through interactions with the best.

"I am passionate about comedy and believe that Lesotho's acts will one day be sought after in the world.

"We have the talent and all that is left is to get the exposure which is why I'm bringing the best South Africa has to offer.

"I have been trying to bring David Kau since last year but due to his busy schedule only managed to get him now. He is currently on a tour, in New York (United States of America) and Lesotho will be his first stop as soon as he lands in Africa," Lilaphalapha said.

Kau will share the stage with locals such as Monare, Mapena, Tseko Monaheng and Izzy among others.