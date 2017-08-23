Nigeria: How Rapper Olamide, Reacted to Govt Banning of His Songs

Rapper Olamide Adedeji who goes by the stage name "Olamide" recently reacted to the reported ban on one of his song titled "Wo".

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) were reported to have banned Davido's 'If remix', 9ice 'Living things' and another of Olamide's song 'Wavy Level'.

The Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) said Olaimide's song was banned because it contravened the Tobacco control act of 2015.

The public is informed of the dangerous public health content & violation of 🇳🇬 Tobacco Ctrl Act 2015 in "Wo" by @olamide_YBNL#ClearTheAirpic.twitter.com/oVlUI976yJ

- Health Ministry NGR (@Fmohnigeria) August 18, 2017

In a series of tweets FMOH went on to explain it stance

The video promoting a dangerous habit encourages second-hand smoking. The risks include cancers, respiratory & cardiovascular diseases

- Health Ministry NGR (@Fmohnigeria) August 18, 2017

The content & video contains scenes that violates the ban on Tobacco Advertising, Promotion & Sponsorship provision of the act #ClearTheAir

- Health Ministry NGR (@Fmohnigeria) August 18, 2017

Reacting to the banned song Olamide said he loves Nigerians and had no intention of getting them killed.

No intentions of promoting tobacco to get people killed, I love my people, I love my country, one love , one Nigeria #ClearTheAir 🇳🇬Oya Wo !

- Olamide Adedeji (@olamide_YBNL) August 22, 2017

Singer Eldee took a swipe at FMOH, He said "maybe we should ban videos that contain generators".

I hope there are acts that capture the damage to health by all the electricity generators. Maybe we shd also ban videos that contain gens.😠

- eLDee (@eLDeeTheDon) August 21, 2017

However, It seems Olamide and FMOH reached an amicable resolution after a "good call" as the later said, while at the same time reeling out statistics of dangers of tobacco to health.

Thank you rapper Olamide for your response. We respect this heart for the health of the people and your fans. Responsibility! #ClearTheAirhttps://t.co/MsRTLiKNlZ

- Health Ministry NGR (@Fmohnigeria) August 22, 2017

We had a good call with rapper @olamide_YBNL who learnt that Tobacco kills 6 Million people yearly. He committed to making things right!

- Health Ministry NGR (@Fmohnigeria) August 22, 2017

This won't be the first time Olamide songs gets banned by NBC as early this year his song 'Shakiti bobo' had a similar fate.