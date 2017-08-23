23 August 2017

Eritrea: Za'er Textile Factory Working to Develop Capacity of Employees

Asmara — Za'er Textile factory reported that the company is giving special consideration to its human resource development and social life of the employees.

Ms. Daniela Yohannes, Head of administration and finance, said that so far the factory has provided training to about 2 thousand nationals and foreigners.

Ms. Daniela pointed out that currently the factory is producing more than 1000 different types of cloths daily and is exporting to different European and African countries.

She also said that 80% of the employees are women and the kindergarten established at the factory is contributing to the increased productivity of the women employees.

The employees of the factory explained that the company gives priority to developing its human resources, nurturing work discipline, ensuring productivity as well as social life of the employees.

Za'er Textile factory was established in 2004 with 80 workers and now has over 500 employees.

