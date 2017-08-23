Malawi: Thyolo District Council Ushers in New Chairperson

Thyolo — Thyolo District Council has elected its new chairperson Amosi Bakili who will steer the operations and activities of the local authority with a pledge promote unity between Members of Parliament (MPs) and councillors for the promotion of development.

In his acceptance speech after the elections, Bakili said he would strive towards fostering unity of purpose among elected members of the council to ensure meaningful and sustainable development takes shape in the district.

"One of the things that I will work to achieve during my term of office is unity among parliamentarians, councilors and chiefs including the secretariat so that together we should see Thyolo develop for the betterment of people in the district," he said.

"I would like to make the office of chair for the council vibrant. It has not been in full operational for almost a year now, Bakili added.

He said the vote was not only an honour but a demonstration of the confidence people have in him to run the affairs of the council.

Outgoing Chair Iddah Pemphero Jonas thanked the council and the secretariat in particular for the support and guidance rendered to her during her tenure of office.

"I pledge to work with the newly elected Chair," she assured.

Speaking on behalf of legislators for the district, MP for Thyolo Thava, Mary Navicha assured the Chairperson of the council of support from Members of Parliament for the continuity of development in the district.

"You should work very closely with the secretariat so that the district should make positive strides in development activities. There are a number of issues to be addressed such as the issue of land for the construction of council offices," she said.

Navicha appealed to other contestants who did not make during the polls to provide the newly elected office bearers, noting that collective efforts were crucial to effectively change the socio - economic profile of the district.

During the elections held at Malawi University of Science and Technology, Bakili who is councillor for Masenjere Ward becomes the third council chairperson since the 2014 tripartite elections.

At the polls, Bakili amassed 10 votes out of 19 cast to defeat former cCair Jonas who together with Clemence Chinangwa collected one vote each.

George Jailosi had 7 votes. Jonasi served the council as Chair since August 2016. She was contesting for the second term.