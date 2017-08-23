Blantyre — Football Association of Malawi (FAM) says the joint Federation International of Football Association and FAM under-16 regional leagues have started to bear fruits.

FAM's Youth Development Officer, James Sangala disclosed this in an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) in Blantyre on Monday.

His sentiments come barely hours after FIFA/FAM regional leagues players and coaches shined at the Malawi Schools Sports Association 2017 Copa Coca - Cola tournament.

"FIFA/FAM under - 16 regional tournaments are contributing positively towards the development of youth football in the country," Sangala said.

"To begin with, our league contributed five players to the Under- 17 National Football team, the junior flames squad that participated in this year's COSAFA Youth Championship played in Mauritius," he added.

Sangala said, "Secondly, at the just ended 2017 Copa Coca - Cola tournament the majority of the players came from our leagues."

At the Copa Coca - Cola tournament, FIFA/FAM regional leagues produced top goal scorer Rodrick Speak from Mulanje and Player of the tournament Festus Duwe from Balaka.

Despite registering some success, Sangala disclosed that the league was facing a number of challenges such as transport and poor understanding by coaches on the objectives of the league.

"Some of the coaches don't understand the purpose of the project. They look for results instead of development of young footballers thereby causing squabbles at the matches," Sangala observed.