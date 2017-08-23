Malawi: Tonga Heritage Celebration to Accelerate Development

Nkhata Bay — Tonga heritage celebration which is slated to take place at Chinteche in Nkhata Bay on August 26, 2017 will help accelerate development, Rev Mezuwa Banda has said.

Rev Banda who is one of the organizers of the cultural event said they have lined a number of activities that will promote preservation of environment, good agricultural practices and Tonga language.

"This is a very important event in Tonga circles because besides promoting our culture, it would be used as catalyst to disseminate information of social issues such as education and health," the prelate said.

Banda said being a cultural grouping people different tribes from other district were invited to attend saying this is an event for Malawi.

Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development Cecelia Chazama is expected to grace the event which will be spiced up by traditional dances such as malipenga, chilimika and honara.