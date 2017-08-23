South Africa: GP Improving Care for Mental Patients

The Gauteng Health Department has contracted and fully licensed 64 mental health NGOs to house patients across the province.

This was disclosed by Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane on behalf of Gauteng Health MEC Dr Gwen Ramokgopa in an oral legislature response on Tuesday.

She said an additional 62 NGOs, who still have outstanding licensing requirements, have been contracted in the interim until all the documentation has been submitted.

The MEC said the department has been working closely with all the NGOs in capacity building initiatives and educational awareness campaigns on the new national guidelines on NGO licensing requirements.

"A capacity building workshop was convened with NGOs on the new national guidelines on licensing requirements," said MEC Nkosi-Malobane.

The new licensing dispensation requires a copy of the Constitution of the NGO, zoning or rezoning certificate, occupancy certificate, certificate of acceptability of food handling, health certificate, copy of the list of board members, copy of the business plan with costing for proposed activities, proof of property ownership or lease agreement, SAPS clearance certificate and tax clearance certificate, among others.

"All NGOs are legally contracted and subject to support and monitoring by the district team," said MEC Nkosi-Malobane.