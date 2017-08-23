South Africa: SAA to Assist Customers Affected By Flight Cancellations

South African Airways (SAA) will provide assistance to its customers after it cancelled flights between Johannesburg and Hong Kong due to bad weather.

"We have taken a decision to cancel our flights between the two cities due to unfavourable weather in the form of Typhoon Hato," said SAA spokesperson, Tlali Tlali.

On Tuesday afternoon, the national carrier announced that it had cancelled flights to and from Johannesburg and Hong Kong International Airport.

Tuesday's flight SA 286 from Johannesburg (JNB) to Hong Kong (HKG) was cancelled.

Flight SA 287, scheduled to leave from Hong Kong (HKG) to Johannesburg (JNB) on Wednesday, has also been cancelled.

The national carrier said assistance will be provided to all passengers holding a South African Airways ticket only via any SAA Call Centre, City Travel Office or dedicated travel agent with several rebooking conditions in place.

The conditions are:

Rebooking onto another South African Airways flight for a later date at no extra charge and subject to availability of the same booking class.

Change of cabin will not be permitted.

Change of routing will not be permitted.

This policy is applicable to South African Airways flights only, issued on SA (083) ticket stock and not on separate tickets of other airlines.

Tickets must be reissued on/before 25 August 2017.

Travel must commence on/before 29 August 2017.

Customers can contact the SAA Call Centre and City Office contact in Johannesburg on 27 (0) 11 978 1111 or 0860 606 606. In Asia, customers can contact the Hong Kong City Office on 852 2877 3277.

Customers can also visit the SAA website on https://www.flysaa.com/help/customer-support/contact-us, their social media pages on Facebook www.facebook.com/flysaa and Twitter handles Twitter.com./flysaa and @flysaa_care (customer service).

"South African Airways regrets any inconvenience to our customers as a result of the adverse weather conditions and we encourage all customers to visit our website www.flysaa.com for all flight updates and or flight cancellations," said the carrier.