Mighty Be Forward Wanderers Football Club Board of Trustees have announced the elevation of its Vice Chairman Gift Mkandawire to the position of Acting Chairperson.

This follows the death of Club Chairman George Chamangwana who died last month at Blantyre Adventist Hospital following an illness .

Wanderers Board of Trustees Chairman James Chuma confirmed the development in an interview with Public Broadcaster-MBC.

"The operations are normal, the Vice President is acting as the Chairman and what we need is just to regulate it" Chuma said.

He also ruled out assertions that the team will hold an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to elect new Chairman.

"There will be no election to elect new Chairman until the team holds its general elections at the Annual General Meeting in 2018" said Chuma.

Following the death of Chamangwana, the team vowed to put in extra efforts to win the league this season in honour of the fallen Chairmanlate.

Before his death, Chamangwana stated that he will be stepping down this season after guiding and ensuring that the team wins the League Championship.

They won it for the last time in 2006.

Since then, the club has dominated in winning cups including FISD Cup, Standard Bank Cup, Carlsberg Cup and Bonanza's.