Kenya: Kilonzo Set for Simbas Debut Against Hong Kong

Kenya Commercial Bank's centre Peter Kilonzo is set to make his international debut when Kenya Simbas take on Hong Kong Dragons in their second test match on Saturday at the RFUEA grounds.

Kilonzo was among 23 players named in a revamped squad that will be seeking for an improved performance after they drew 19-19 with the Dragons on Sunday at the same venue.

While naming the team that has seen a complete overhaul of the starting line up from Sunday, team manager Wangila Simiyu said Kilonzo, who starts at outside centre position, replaces injured Kenya Harlequin player David Ambunya.

Kilonzo is the elder brother of the late club-mate James Kilonzo, who was shot dead by thugs exactly a month ago in Kasarani.

"Kilonzo has proved his case both for his club and in the national team's training," said Wangila. "He's a joy to watch with his versatility."

Hooker Peter Karia of KCB and Impala's scrum-half Samson Onsomu, both of whom came off the bench in Sunday's match, are the only players who are in the starting line-up for this tie.

LESSONS LEARNT

The rest Philip Ikambili, Oscar Simiyu, Oliver Mang'eni, George Nyambua, who captained the side, Lyle Asiligwa, Dennis Muhanji and Vincent Mose, will come off the bench.

Wangila said the Sunday's match came with lessons hence they will seek to improve on their intensity and mental preparedness.

"We shall seek to take control of the match from the word go and the first 20 minutes shall determine the course the duel will take," said Wangila, adding that they are looking forward to improved support play and territorial kicking that lacked last weekend.

"The Dragons side is a completely new side from the one that we played last year. They showed maturity in their technical approach and we should expect a tough duel."

SIMBAS SQUAD

15. Tony Onyango, 14. Darwin Mukidza, 13. Peter KIlonzo (debut), 12. Leo Seje, 11. Jacob Ojee, 10. Isaac Adimo, 9. Samson Onsomu, 1. Moses Amusala, 2. Peter Karia, 3. Curtis Lilako, 4. Wilson K'Opondo (captain), 5. Simon Muniafu, 6. Erick Kerre, 7. Davis Chenge, 8. Joshua Chisanga

Replacements: 16. Philip Ikambili, 17.Oscar Simiyu, 18. Dennis Karani, 19. Oliver Mang'eni, 20. George Nyambua, 21. Lyle Asiligwa, 22. Dennis Muhanji, 23. Vincent Mose