23 August 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: More Arrests in Hardap Tender Scandal

By Luqman Cloete

The Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday arrested five more suspects for corruption relating to the alleged irregular awarding of a security tender worth more than N$2 million in the Hardap region.

Former Hardap chief regional officer Yvonne Boois was arrested on Monday in connection with the tender awarded in 2013.

Those arrested yesterday are acting Hardap Regional Council chief regional officer Theresia Basson; the council's planning and development services deputy director Gerson Hochobeb; Jack Brown Auala; Beatrix Bianga Boois; and Armandos Donavan Boois.

Yvonne Boois had allegedly failed to recuse herself as chairperson of the tender board which awarded the tender to a company owned by her daughter Beatrix's lover, Jack Brown Auala.

Although Beatrix and Auala only got married some time after the security tender had been awarded, she allegedly was an authorised signatory of the firm's financial affairs.

Hochobeb was serving on the evaluation board and reportedly selected Auala's company, although it was not a local company.

The said tender had a special condition that only local companies should be considered as preferred bidders.

Basson also served on the tender board when the alleged contract was given.

The Namibian could not, however, establish what role she played in the alleged irregular tender awards.

The suspects were expected to appear in the Mariental Magistrate's Court yesterday.

