23 August 2017

Lesotho Times (Maseru)

Lesotho: Econet Introduces Data Galore

In addition to the existing double data on weekly bundles, Econet introduced a promotion that offers triple data to its customers.

This was revealed by Econet's Chief Commercial Officer, Maurice Newa yesterday.

Mr Newa said the extra data was awarded to each and every customer who buys a weekly data bundle of M20.

"We have made Econet's data extra affordable to the customers. Normally, M20 buys a weekly data bundle of 250mb plus extra 250mb but this time around, we have added another 250mb to give out 500mb free data at the same price," he said.

He indicated that the offer was available on M20 weekly bundles only but pointed out that there is still extra data offered with other weekly data bundles.

Econet customers can purchase data bundles for their friends, families and even other gadgets like Econet modems.

To access this copious data offer, Econet customers can dial *100*20*01#ok at any time of the day and the data expires in seven days. The offer is available for two weeks from the launch date.

