Lesotho: Exiled Soldier's Home Burnt Down

The late American philosopher Henry David Thoreau once said ". . . fire is the main comfort of the camp, whether in summer or winter, and is about as ample at one season as at another. It is as well for cheerfulness as for warmth and dryness."

But for the family of exiled Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) Captain, Lehloa Ramotšo, fire became a source of great devastation and loss on Saturday night after their nine-roomed home in Ha Kamoho, Butha-Buthe was engulfed in flames.

According to police spokesperson, Inspector Mpiti Mopeli, the cause of the fire was still unknown with investigations into the incident ongoing.

However, given that Captain Ramotšo and other exiled Basotho are likely to head to Lesotho soon in light of the government's ongoing efforts to facilitate their return, the Ramotšo family can't help but notice the coincidence.

Senior government and LDF officials on Thursday last week held a meeting with soldiers and other Basotho exiled in South Africa to discuss the modalities of their return.

The meeting -- which was held in Ladybrand, South Africa - was also meant to map out a strategy for the exiles' return that would be presented at the 37th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government in Pretoria this week.

According to Captain Ramotšo's sister, 'Malekhooana, he was charged in 2007 with treason and an alternative charge of sedition along with two other LDF members and two civilians at the height of post-election disturbances.

The charges stemmed from allegations Captain Ramotšo had tried to disarm LDF members who were deployed at the residences of ministers in the Pakalitha Mosisili-led government.

The charges were later withdrawn. However, Captain Ramotšo continued to fear for his safety after being accused of being a supporter of the All Basotho Convention party which was then in opposition. He subsequently fled the country in 2014 citing threats to his safety.

The Lesotho Times crew visited the Ramotšo homestead on Monday, which is a few kilometres from Butha-Buthe town. The crew was met with family members and well-wishers who were still coming to terms with the effects of the devastating blaze.

Narrating to the gathering, neighbour, 'Mamatsutsu Matsutsu, said Captain Ramotšo's 78-year old father, Khoarai Ramotšo, had left his bedroom at around 6pm to take medication as he was diabetic.

Mr Ramotšo, who is a widower, went to the kitchen to get water to help gulp down the tablets, Ms Matsutsu said.

"Upon returning to the bedroom, he was confronted by a fire that had come from nowhere and already engulfing his bed and headboard," she said.

"The first thing that crossed his mind was to go back to the kitchen and get a pail of water to quell the fire.

"In the confusion, Ntate Ramotšo forgot that he had two grandsons sleeping in the other bedroom. His elder granddaughter, Mosa, had just left the house to go to the nearby shops."

Realising that he could not extinguish the fire by himself, Mr Ramotšo then cried out for help and met Mosa outside who had just returned.

With the help of neighbours, they managed to evacuate the children from the house. However, efforts to quell the fire with water and soil were futile as the fire's intensity grew with each room it entered.

Mr Ramotšo tried his utmost to save his house that he had worked hard to build during his days as a miner in neighbouring South Africa.

"He was literally crying, and attempted to get into the house even though it was clear that the fire was unstoppable," said Ms Matsutsu.

"Ntate Ramotšo couldn't believe what was happening before his eyes, and he simply was not ready to believe it. He eventually passed out because of the shock and was immediately taken to a hospital where he was admitted."

The house was razed down in just 30 minutes, with police officers and fire fighters only arriving the next day to establish the cause of the blaze.

What was left of the nine-roomed house were just walls covered in soot and a thick smell of smoke.

Mr Ramotšo's eldest daughter, Yvonne Dlamini, said she had been alerted of the tragic incident by her brother Captain Ramotšo since she was also based in South Africa.

"I got a call from my brother and couldn't believe what he was telling me. I was also shocked to learn that our dad was lying helpless in a hospital, but I thank God that everyone survived unscathed," she said, adding that they were still puzzled over what could have caused the fire.

"The source of this fire is a mystery. Our father is a non-smoker and the heater or any other flammable appliance was not on.

"Given the political situation that has been prevailing around us since our brother fled, we can only suspect that there is foul play. Anything is possible in this country, especially now that the government is trying to bring the exiles home."

Ms Dlamini also pleaded for assistance from well-wishers.

"I wonder what's going to become of us now that we don't have a house to call a home and my heart goes out to my brother who will be coming into the country soon."

The last born, Victoria, also chimed in: "He has no other place to go to except here and we can only ask for help from good Samaritans.

"Any assistance will be greatly appreciated."

'Malekhooana said they now pinned all their hope on divine intervention.

"God is good all the time and we are just hoping for a miracle because He is always good. Our home for 27 years has gone up in smoke. We don't know why, but we believe that as devoted Christians our faith is being put to the test. So we shall remain unshaken."