Liberia: LEC Summersaults - Apologizes to Mamba Point Hotel for Wrongful Accusation Over Power Theft Featured

The Management of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) has tendered its apologies to the entire staff of the Mamba Point Hotel and the General Manager Chawki Bsaibes over an allegation of power theft.

The LEC release states Chawki Bsaibes' Mamba Point Hotel was raided in January this year during a robust power theft exercise during which Mr. Bsaibes was handcuffed.

In this regard, a LEC statement said, the Liberia National Police (LNP), in January 2017 arrested several customers and alleged customers of the LEC, on suspicion of theft of electricity, including the Mamba Point Hotel and its General Manager, Mr. Chawki Bsaibes.

The statement said, "After a thorough investigation the Liberia National Police issued its report in which it concluded that the Mamba Point Hotel was registered with the LEC as a customer, paying for power usage but supplying the electricity services to its subsidiary under the sole name of "Mamba Point Hotel" instead of the subsidiary, Ocean View Residence."

"LEC recognizes the consumption capacity of electricity services of Mamba Point Hotel and its subsidiary, together with all of its large power consumption customers, who are paying and have the capacity to make huge payments to the LEC, both of its operations and to provide affordable electricity to the consuming public," the statement added.

In view of the findings of the LNP, the LEC said it regrets any inconvenience caused to the Mamba Point Hotel and its General Manager, growing out of the incident of the arrest and handcuffing of Mr. Chawki Bsaibes in January of 2017 and therefore encourages the Mamba Point Hotel, Mr. Bsaibes and all other large consuming and other potential consuming customers to continue to be engaged with the LEC for the appropriate registration and utilization of its services in order to maintain cordiality between the LEC and the consuming public", the release states.