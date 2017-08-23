Liberia: Road Company Summoned for Default

The leadership of Bong County has summoned the Management of East International Incorporated over its failure to abide by the contractual agreement to pave two major streets in Gbarnga -the Gbarnga Main Street and Madam Suakoko Street.

Responding to a question posed by a citizen about the street pavement at the recent Legislative Debate in District #2, Bong County Budget Committee Chairman, Representative Prince Moye, said East International Incorporated has defaulted on the contract it signed with the Liberian government.

"We have summoned them for a meeting this weekend," Rep. Moye emphasized.

The Chairman of the Bong County Legislative Caucus, George Mulbah, told a local radio station in the county in May that East International has received more than US$ 600,000, but has failed to complete the first phase of the road.

The streets pavement in Gbarnga is being financed through the County and Social Development Funds.

"From the day East International was awarded the contract to pave the streets, we have had problem with the company and have persistently criticized the decision of our leaders on grounds that this company does not have the capacity to implement the project," James Kerkulah, Moses Benda and Thomas Moore told the Liberia News Agency.

Many people here had thought the leadership of Bong County would have learned from the missteps in the construction of the Bong County Technical College by awarding the street pavement contract to a company that has the capacity to get the work done.

Several residents of Gbarnga and Bong County citizens elsewhere recommended to the leadership to give consideration to CHICO, the company that paved the road from Gbarnga to the Guinea boarder in Ganta, Nimba County, but to no avail.

As the political campaign intensifies with politics being the discussion of the day, many people are worried about what will happen to the pavement of the streets in Gbarnga.

Bong County continues to experience delay in the completion of major projects, including the Bong County Technical College, the Gbarnga General Market and Warehouse and the street pavement.