Rwanda: Meat Export Revenue Hits Rwf19.5 Billion in 2016/17 Fiscal Year

Rwanda's meat export revenue increased by 29.7 per cent for the year ended June 2017 driven by good prices and high volumes, according to the National Agricultural Export Board (NAEB) annual report.

The report indicates that the country recorded $22.9 million (Rwf19.5 billion) from beef exports during the July 2016 to June 2017 financial year (FY), an increase from $17.6 million (Rwf14.96 billion) the previous year. Meat export prices averaged $3.67 (Rwf3,119) per kilogramme on the export market compared to $3.33 (Rwf2,830) a kilo the previous year.

The country shipped out over 6.2 million kilogrammes of meat, up from 5.3 million kilos exported the previous year, indicating 17.5 per cent growth in volumes.

However, the country's earnings from export of live animals dropped by 21.7 per cent to $27 million (Rwf22.95 billion) from $34.5 million (Rwf29.3 billion) during the previous FY. Over 1,139,220 live animals were exported compared to 1,510,058 over the same period in the 2015/16 financial year, registering a drop of 24.5 per cent.

There are currently different initiatives to increase Rwanda's meat production for a wide range of animals, including beef, chicken, pork, goat meat, and mutton.

These should help bolster meat export volumes going forward.

Commenting on the report, Damien Munyaneza, a Nyagatare-based cattle farmer, said the growth in exports receipts is a result of strategic partnerships between government and farmers to modernise the industry.

"The livestock sector has immense potential a reason why farmers should embrace commercial farming to increase production and quality of animals as well as ensuring sustainable supply," Munyaneza told The New Times yesterday.

Last month, the Minister for Agriculture and Animal Resources, Dr Geraldine Mukeshimana, urged farmers to prioritise livestock farming, saying the sector has enormous potential for exports and wealth-creation as well as improving nutrition for families.

Meanwhile, milk export receipts rose to over $13 million (Rwf11.05 billion), up from $12.7 million (Rwf10.79 billion) earned during the 2015/16 fiscal year. This was an increase of about 2.4 per cent year-on-year boosted by relatively higher export prices that averaged $1.08 (Rwf918) per litre compared to $1 (Rwf850) previously.

Volumes exported, however, decreased by 5.1 per cent to over 12.08 million litres from 12.73 million litres the previous FY.

Rwanda is implementing a six-year dairy development project to help boost milk production. The project is also expected to enhance quality and livelihoods of over 100,000 smallholder livestock farmers and open opportunities for other actors in the dairy sector.

In a related development, export revenue from hides and skins was also up, rising from $7.4 million in 2015/16 financial year to $7.9 million during the reporting period, according to the report.