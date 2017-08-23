Liberia: Senator Jewel Howard Taylor Clarifies Absence - 'It Was Beyond My Control'

Monrovia — The vice standard bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Senator Jewel Howard Taylor, has open up for the first time amid growing public concern over her absence from the party's rally and campaign launch last Saturday.

Some within the inner circles of the party believed that her absence was due to her disenchantment with former Grand Bassa County Senator and a close confidante of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf who joined the CDC less than a week to the rally.

During the launch of the campaign at the CDC's headquarters, it was announced that Senator Taylor was not present because she was out of the country on an assignment.

But a source within the party informed FrontPageAfrica that the vice standard bearer had traveled to Ghana where she suddenly fell ill and could not catch up with her flight.

However, Senator Taylor on her official Facebook page clarified that none of the speculations is true.

She wrote: "To my friends and foes: I have followed with keen interest the debate from all sides about my absence from the greatest CDC rally our time. Let me apologize for my absence, as it was due to circumstances beyond my control. None of which is being suggested."

"I am fully committed to the ideals of the mighty CDC, led by our President George Weah. I remain the Coalition's ever potent Vice Standard Bearer our party, the winning team come Oct. 10, 2017."

Mr. Findley resigned the ruling party on August 4, 2017, declaring that he and the party no longer shared common political interests.

Mr. Findley, the former President Pro Tempore of the Senate, announced his intention to support the soccer legend, George Weah after he was petitioned by some of his supporters in his county.

On the night of the rally, Senator Weah named newcomer Findley supervisor to the CDC campaign team.

He (Findley) rejected similar position in the Unity Party when he was asked to be the chairman of the UP Campaign team. Many believe his failed ambition to be running mate to Vice President Joseph Boakai contributed to the many issues that lured him out of the Unity Party.

Those appointed to the CDC campaign team include; Dr. Togar McIntosh as his Campaign Chairman; Prof. Wilson Tarpeh, Campaign Manager; Prof. Ansu Dao Sonii, Campaign Spokesman and Gbehzohngar Findley who joined the party less than a week ago as Campaign Supervisor.

Seven months ago Senator Weah picked Senator Jewel Howard Taylor as his running mate as a result of a minted Coalition among three opposition political parties which include; the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), the National Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Liberia People Democratic Change (LPDP).

The NPP which was once headed by former President Charles G. Taylor early November 2016 formed a coalition with the Congress for Democratic Change alongside the Liberia People Democratic Party (LPDP) which was formed by former Speaker J. Alex Tyler.

The Coalition upon formation granted Senator Weah the reserved right to choose a vice standard bearer from any of the two parties.

When Weah unveiled Senator Taylor as his running mate, he told supporters that his decision to choose Senator Taylor was based on her on her experience in government and the level of work she has done in improving the lives of Liberia, especially her record of being a strong women's advocate.

Weah sought to raise concerns about his decision to head a ticket, suggesting that he had already tried running second before.