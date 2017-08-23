23 August 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Supreme Court Hears Snowe's Case Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Winston W. Parley

The Supreme Court of Liberia has mandated lawyers representing Montserrado County District #6 Representative Edwin Snowe, the National Elections Commission (NEC) and counsels for some Bomi County lawmakers to appear for argument today, 23 August in an appeal against the qualification of Snowe to contest in Bomi this October.

The Supreme Court has scheduled the argument for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, 23 August, following an appeal filed with the nation's highest court by Bomi Senator Sando Johnson against Mr. Snowe, the NEC which qualifies him to contest in Bomi as well as the ruling Unity Party on which ticket Snowe is supposed to run.

Sen. Johnson and Rep. Gayah Karmo in whose district in Bomi Mr. Snowe seeks to be elected representative this October, have made clear their opposition against Mr. Snowe's decision to seek election in another county while serving in Montserrado County.

The appeal against Rep. Snowe's qualification comes after the NEC ruled that the Montserrado County lawmaker has since 2014 had a domiciliary status in Senjeh of Bomi County where he wants to contest.

The Commission is reported to have also taken into account Mr. Snowe's tax payment receipts, payments to contractors to build a radio station and houses in the county, among others.

Liberia

House Drops Impeachment Against Justices

The House of Representatives has withdrawn its impeachment resolution against Associate Justices Kabineh Ja'neh,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.