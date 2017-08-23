Liberia: Supreme Court Hears Snowe's Case Today

The Supreme Court of Liberia has mandated lawyers representing Montserrado County District #6 Representative Edwin Snowe, the National Elections Commission (NEC) and counsels for some Bomi County lawmakers to appear for argument today, 23 August in an appeal against the qualification of Snowe to contest in Bomi this October.

The Supreme Court has scheduled the argument for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, 23 August, following an appeal filed with the nation's highest court by Bomi Senator Sando Johnson against Mr. Snowe, the NEC which qualifies him to contest in Bomi as well as the ruling Unity Party on which ticket Snowe is supposed to run.

Sen. Johnson and Rep. Gayah Karmo in whose district in Bomi Mr. Snowe seeks to be elected representative this October, have made clear their opposition against Mr. Snowe's decision to seek election in another county while serving in Montserrado County.

The appeal against Rep. Snowe's qualification comes after the NEC ruled that the Montserrado County lawmaker has since 2014 had a domiciliary status in Senjeh of Bomi County where he wants to contest.

The Commission is reported to have also taken into account Mr. Snowe's tax payment receipts, payments to contractors to build a radio station and houses in the county, among others.