Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf Submits Presidential Transition Bill

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has submitted to the Legislature a bill titled, The Presidential Transition Act, 2017. "Mr. Speaker, there is a need to establish arrangement for the transfer of administration from one democratically elected President to another democratically elected President. This arrangement will set up the framework for smooth transfer of political powers and governance", a communication from the President to the House of Representatives dated August 17, 2017 reads.

The communication continues that the bill seeks to build a strong foundation and culture that embrace democratic value for sustainable peace, management and regulation of the transfer of political power and other related matters. President Sirleaf says the act, when passed into law will continue the path of peaceful resolution, smooth transition of political power and governance, stability and a sustained democratic development.

"It is noted that other countries striving to consolidate and sustain their fledgling democracies incorporate provisions of immunity for former presidents and vice presidents. Such provisions encourage outgoing leaders not to want to entrench and perpetuate themselves in office. I have not sought to include such provisions into this law.

Instead, I have thought to defer to the wisdom of the Legislature to determine if it deems it necessary that immunity provisions would contribute to the promotion of a healthy, vibrant irreversible democratic path for our country", President Sirleaf notes.